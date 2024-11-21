SL Green Realty announces $400M common stock offering

News & Insights

SL Green Realty (SLG) Corp. announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $400M of shares of its common stock. The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include new debt and equity investment opportunities and the repayment of a portion of its outstanding indebtedness. Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan, TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Deutsche Bank Securities are serving as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

