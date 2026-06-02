SL Green Monetizes Midtown Asset to Strengthen Balance Sheet

SL Green SLG recently announced the disposition of 10 East 53rd Street to Meadow Partners, a real estate investment manager specializing in global middle-market transactions, for a total consideration of $312.2 million. Expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the transaction will yield net proceeds of nearly $100 million. The company plans to use these funds for debt repayment.

Leased at 92%, the asset under consideration is a 37-story, 390,000-square-foot building located in East Midtown between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue. SL Green acquired this property in 2012 and completed its redevelopment and repositioning. In December 2024, SLG acquired the remaining 45% interest in the property for $236 million and positioned it well to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality, well-located Midtown assets.

SL Green is making efforts to improve its portfolio quality by investing in value-accretive assets and disposing of non-core assets. In March 2026, SL Green entered into a contract to sell the residential and retail components of 7 Dey Street for a consideration of $222.6 million while retaining the 26,000-square-foot office condominium. In February 2026, together with its joint venture partner, SL Green closed on the sale of 690 Madison Avenue for $54.5 million.

These transactions support SL Green’s $2.5 billion disposition target for 2026. By monetizing non-core assets and directing proceeds toward debt repayment, the company aims to strengthen its balance sheet, enhance portfolio quality and create long-term shareholder value through active asset management.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) office REIT company have gained 14.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.8%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are W.P. Carey WPC and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share has been moved northward marginally over the past two months to $5.26.

The consensus estimate for LAMR’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised upward by 2.2% to $8.81 over the past month.

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Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.