SL Green Modifies & Extends $1.25B Mortgage on One Madison Avenue

SL Green Realty SLG, along with its joint venture partners, recently announced closing on a modification and extension of the $1.25 billion mortgage facility on One Madison Avenue.

The loan modification offers strategies aimed at promoting the stabilization of the property and enhancing the company’s objective to extend its short-term maturities while keeping rates unchanged.

This modification has extended the final maturity date to November 2027 and kept the interest rate fixed at 3.10% over Term SOFR. The modification has a further reduction in spread that is applicable upon exceeding specific leasing thresholds. The facility is backed by 14 global banks, with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. serving as the lead institution.

One Madison Avenue is recognized as the most ambitious adaptive reuse project in New York City, strategically positioned with a view of Madison Square Park. The demand for the unparalleled office experience at One Madison Avenue has remained high, with both the tower floors and retail spaces fully leased, resulting in an overall leasing rate of more than 65%.

Wrapping Up

Despite the overall choppiness in the office real estate sector, SL Green is well-poised for growth, given tenants’ healthy demand for premier office spaces with class-apart amenities. Also, its long-term leases, with a diverse tenant base, assure stable rental revenues.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 37.3% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 14.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Welltower WELL and Cousins Properties CUZ, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s 2024 FFO per share is pinned at $4.26, suggesting year-over-year growth of 17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2024 FFO per share stands at $2.68, indicating an increase of 2.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.