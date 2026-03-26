SL Green Boosts Financial Flexibility With $1.65B Refinancing

SL Green SLG and its partners announced that One Madison Avenue has received $1.65 billion in refinancing. Priced at a spread of 181 basis points above the U.S. Treasury Index, the five-year fixed rate now stands at 5.81%. The move will aid the balance sheet strength required for future growth endeavors.

Led by Wells Fargo and with participation by a consortium of world-class institutions, the likes of Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Crédit Agricole,the new financing is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026. It serves as a replacement for the property’s previous construction facility of $1.25 billion with an outstanding balance of $1.171 billion.

One Madison Avenue is 100% leased, with global technology, AI and financial services firms as its tenants. The property offers amenities like state-of-the-art HVAC, circulating 100% fresh air, an event space and rooftop garden, culinary offering and a tenant-only lounge. It also features a 56,000-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness with a collection of casual eateries.

The strong investor interest in the above refinancing transaction highlights continued demand for high-quality offices. With this arrangement, SLG reached more than $4.5 billion of financing and refinancing activity from the beginning of the year through March 25, 2026. The company has a larger $7 billion financing plan for the current year.

Wrapping Up on SLG:

This refinancing offers SL Green enhanced financial flexibility. The extended maturities of the assumed debt will help the company improve its maturity profile and enjoy greater liquidity for day-to-day operations.

SLG makes efforts to boost its cash flow and alleviate bottom-line pressure. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $781.9 million of liquidity, consisting of $179.4 million of consolidated cash on hand and $602.5 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 0.9% against the industry 's decline of 8.1%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Terreno Realty TRNO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for TRNO’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.79, which calls for a marginal increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.