SKYY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (Symbol: SKYY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.07, changing hands as high as $66.33 per share. First Trust Cloud Computing shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYY's low point in its 52 week range is $54.50 per share, with $97.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.54.

