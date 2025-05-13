SKYX Technologies Secures $4 Million in Funding to Drive Growth and Innovation

SKYX Technologies secures $4 million in funding, part of a $15 million round, to enhance smart home technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

SKYX Technologies, a company specializing in advanced smart home solutions, has announced it has raised approximately $4 million in funding through the sale of preferred stock at $2.00 per share, as part of a larger $15 million financing round led by The Shaner Group. The investment also saw participation from SKYX insiders, indicating strong confidence in the company's vision for growth. Funds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes. With over 97 patents, the company focuses on making homes safer and smarter, aiming to revolutionize home and building technology.

Potential Positives

SKYX secured approximately $4 million in funding from strategic investors, demonstrating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

The total funding round has reached approximately $15 million, providing substantial resources for future growth and operations.

Notable participation from company insiders, including the President and Co-CEOs, highlights their belief in the company's strategic vision and future potential.

Potential Negatives

Securing only $4 million in recent funding as part of a broader $15 million financing round may indicate challenges in attracting significant external investment, which could raise concerns regarding the company's financial stability and growth prospects.

The mention of substantial participation from company insiders in the funding round could suggest a lack of confidence from external investors, highlighting potential apprehension about the company's future and market acceptance of its products.

The extensive list of risks and uncertainties outlined in the press release may create doubt about the company's ability to execute its strategic vision and achieve projected growth, potentially affecting investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent funding did SKYX secure?

SKYX secured approximately $4 million in recent funding from strategic investors through the purchase of preferred stock.

Who led the recent funding round for SKYX?

The funding round was led by The Shaner Group, owner and developer of over 70 hotels worldwide.

What will the proceeds from the financing be used for?

Proceeds will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

How many patents does SKYX hold?

SKYX has more than 97 issued and pending patents globally.

Where can I find more information about SKYX?

More information is available on the SKYX website at https://skyplug.com/ or on their LinkedIn page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $SKYX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company for homes and buildings, with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and a portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announced today that it has secured approximately $4 million in recent funding from strategic investors through the purchase of preferred stock representing $2.00 per share. This investment is part of a broader financing round totaling approximately $15 million to date, led by The Shaner Group, owner and developer of more than 70 hotels worldwide.





The $15 million broader funding round also included substantial participation from company insiders, including SKYX President Steve Schmidt and Co-CEOs Lenny Sokolow and John Campi, underscoring their continued confidence in SKYX’s strategic vision and growth trajectory.





Proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.







About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.