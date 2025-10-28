SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 4.03

The average one-year price target for SKYX Platforms (NasdaqCM:SKYX) has been revised to $4.03 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.83% from the latest reported closing price of $1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKYX Platforms. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 73.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.00%, an increase of 22.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.24% to 15,631K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,679K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,461K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares , representing an increase of 49.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 14.65% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,140K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 10.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 11.59% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 601K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

