Skyx Platforms reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus (9c)

Reports Q3 revenue $22.2M, consensus $23.41M. The company said, “Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 increased sequentially 3% to a record $22.2 million, including E-commerce sales as well as smart and standard plug and play products, as compared to $21.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SKYX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.