SKYX Platforms Corp. Set to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes Following Annual Reconstitution

SKYX Platforms Corp. will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes effective June 27, 2025.

SKYX Platforms Corp. has announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes following the indexes' annual reconstitution, effective June 27, 2025. The addition reflects the company's significant advancements in smart home technology and its strategic vision, according to Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow. SKYX holds over 97 patents globally and operates more than 60 lighting and home décor websites, aiming to advance safety and efficiency in homes. Inclusion in these indexes is expected to enhance investor awareness and institutional ownership, as Russell indexes are widely utilized by investment managers and benchmarked by approximately $10.6 trillion in assets. For further details, visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

SKYX Platforms Corp. is set to be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Index, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

This inclusion is expected to help broaden investor awareness of SKYX's technology platform and increase institutional ownership.

The inclusion reflects the strong progress SKYX has made in scaling its business and executing its strategic vision.

Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell U.S. indexes, indicating significant investment potential for the company.

Potential Negatives

Company is dependent on market capitalization for Russell index inclusion, indicating potential volatility in stock performance.

Forward-looking statements present significant uncertainties regarding the Company's future performance and viability, which could deter investor confidence.

The release suggests challenges related to the company's ability to capture market share and achieve broad product adoption, highlighting operational risks.

FAQ

What is the significance of SKYX being added to the Russell 2000® Index?

SKYX's inclusion signifies strong business growth and enhances investor awareness of their smart home technology platform.

When will SKYX's inclusion in the Russell indexes take effect?

The inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2025.

How does being in the Russell 3000® Index benefit SKYX?

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index broadens exposure to institutional investors and potentially increases ownership of SKYX shares.

What is SKYX Platforms Corp.'s mission?

SKYX aims to make homes and buildings safer and smarter with advanced technology solutions.

How many patents does SKYX hold?

SKYX has over 97 issued and pending patents globally, underscoring its innovative technology focus.

MIAMI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced that it is set to be added to the Russell 2000® and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index following the 2025 annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 23, 2025. SKYX’s inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2025.





Annual Russell index reconstitution ranks the Russell 2000® Index and the 3,000 largest U.S. public companies by total market capitalization. Inclusion in the all-cap Russell 3000® Index results in automatic membership in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as in relevant growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily based on market-cap rankings and style attributes.





“This is an exciting milestone that reflects the strong progress SKYX has made in scaling our business and executing our strategic vision,” said Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO of SKYX. “We believe that inclusion in the Russell indexes will help broaden investor awareness of our technology platform and increase institutional ownership as we continue to grow and advance our mission to make homes and buildings safer and smarter.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index-based funds and benchmarking purposes. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are maintained by FTSE Russell, a global leader in index analytics and solutions.





About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





