SKYX Platforms Corp. to Present at Inaugural LD Micro Summit in Fort Lauderdale on February 4, 2025

SKYX Platforms will present at the LD Micro Summit on February 4, 2025, discussing innovations in smart home technology.

SKYX Platforms Corp., a technology company specializing in smart platform solutions for homes and buildings, will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit on February 4, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rani Kohen, the Founder and Executive Chairman, along with Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow, will discuss the company's vision and corporate developments during their presentation at 3:20 PM ET. With over 97 patents and a focus on enhancing safety and lifestyle through advanced technologies, SKYX aims to set a new standard for smart and safe environments in residential and commercial spaces. The LD Micro Summit serves as a networking and presentation platform for promising micro-cap companies, providing opportunities for investors to connect with industry leaders. Interested attendees are encouraged to reach out to SKYX investor relations for meetings during the event.

Potential Positives

SKYX Platforms Corp. will present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit, an influential event connecting companies and investors in the micro-cap space, which may enhance its visibility among potential investors.

The company is represented by key executives, including the Founder and Executive Chairman, highlighting leadership engagement and confidence in the company's vision and offerings.

SKYX emphasizes its disruptive technology with 97 patents, reinforcing its position as an innovative leader in the smart platform technology sector.

The participation in the summit allows for networking opportunities, potentially generating strategic partnerships and investor interest in SKYX’s advanced-safe-smart platform technologies.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the LD Micro Summit may indicate that the company is seeking to boost awareness and confidence, suggesting a potential struggle to attract investor interest in a highly competitive micro-cap market.

The inclusion of numerous forward-looking statements highlights significant uncertainties regarding the company's future, including its ability to commercialize products and achieve market acceptance.

The caution about the company’s ability to raise additional capital may raise concerns about its financial stability and long-term sustainability.

FAQ

What is SKYX Platforms Corp. presenting at the LD Micro Summit?

SKYX Platforms Corp. will present insights on their vision and corporate developments on February 4, 2025, at 3:20 PM ET.

When and where is the LD Micro Summit taking place?

The LD Micro Summit is on February 4, 2025, at Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Who are the key figures presenting for SKYX?

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO, will represent SKYX at the summit.

Why is SKYX Platforms Corp. attending the LD Micro Summit?

SKYX aims to engage with the investment community and showcase their innovative technologies at the summit.

How can investors schedule meetings with SKYX management?

Investors can contact SKYX’s investor relations to schedule meetings during the LD Micro Summit.

MIAMI, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard will participate in the inaugural LD Micro Summit, taking place on February 4, 2025, at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.





SKYX Platforms Corp. is scheduled to present on February 4, 2025, at 3:20 PM ET. Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor, and Executive Chairman, and Lenny Sokolow Co-CEO of SKYX, will share insights on the company’s vision, corporate developments and opportunities.





The LD Micro Summit is a premier event that brings together influential companies and investors in the micro-cap space. The conference will feature presentations from a select group of companies, providing a platform for networking and showcasing innovative solutions.





“We are excited to present at the inaugural LD Micro Summit and engage with the investment community,” said Rani Kohen and Lenny Sokolow, “This conference offers a great opportunity to connect with investors and industry peers.”





Investors and attendees interested in scheduling meetings with SKYX’s management during the conference are encouraged to contact SKYX investor relations.







About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







About LD Micro Summit







The LD Micro Summit is an exclusive event that highlights some of the most promising companies in the micro-cap space. Held at the Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the summit provides a unique environment for networking and corporate presentations.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





