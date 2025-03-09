$SKYX Earnings Preview: Recent $SKYX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SKYX ($SKYX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $24,786,000 and earnings of -$0.08 per share.
$SKYX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $SKYX stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 351,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,508
- KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC added 211,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,339
- PROCYON ADVISORS, LLC added 208,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,279
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 164,590 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $139,621
- CONNECTIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 132,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,241
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 112,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,518
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 101,168 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,354
