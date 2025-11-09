Skyworth Group (SWDHF) Price Target Decreased by 39.74% to 0.54

The average one-year price target for Skyworth Group (OTCPK:SWDHF) has been revised to $0.54 / share. This is a decrease of 39.74% from the prior estimate of $0.90 dated December 13, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.54 to a high of $0.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.33% from the latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworth Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWDHF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.32% to 85,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,018K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDHF by 9.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,836K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWDHF by 9.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,521K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,193K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWDHF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 8,582K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,212K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDHF by 5.36% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 4,617K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWDHF by 35.94% over the last quarter.

