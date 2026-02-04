Skyworth Group (SEHK:751) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Skyworth Group (SEHK:751) has been revised to HK$8.16 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of HK$4.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$8.08 to a high of HK$8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.29% from the latest reported closing price of HK$7.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworth Group. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 42.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 751 is 0.02%, an increase of 51.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.65% to 46,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,836K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,532K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 751 by 9.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,521K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,193K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 751 by 6.85% over the last quarter.

AEMGX - Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio Investor Class Shares holds 3,506K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares , representing a decrease of 21.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 751 by 28.48% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,123K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,624K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

