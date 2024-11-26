Skyworth Group Announces Executive Leadership Change

Skyworth Digital Holdings (HK:0751) has released an update.
Skyworth Group Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Liu Tangzhi as Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, effective December 14, 2024, as he reaches retirement age. Mr. Liu, who has significantly contributed to the company’s growth, leaves with no disagreements with the Board. The company expresses its gratitude for his leadership and service.
