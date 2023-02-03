Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Skyworks Solutions SWKS is slated to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 6.



For the fiscal first quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.300-$1.350 billion. Revenues are expected to decline sequentially.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $2.59 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.32 billion, suggesting a 12.81% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at $2.59 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting 17.52% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Skyworks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.13% on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q1 Performance

Robust uptake of 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E solutions is likely to have driven Skyworks’ top line in the fiscal first quarter. Demand has been driven by a growing need for high-speed connectivity amid the pandemic-induced surge in hybrid work environments, video-streaming and web-based learning trends.



Accelerated 5G deployment globally has been a tailwind for Skyworks. Emerging use cases of 5G in end-markets like automotive and industrial IoT, and technologies like virtual reality, gaming and telemedicine are expected to have driven demand for Skyworks’ 5G solutions.



Moreover, momentum for Skyworks’ bulk acoustic wave ("BAW") filters, particularly in mobile and broad markets, is likely to have driven the top-line performance. The company has been witnessing significant design wins for BAW-enabled devices.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, rising inflation, the adverse effect of the COVID-related lockdown in China and the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on European sales are anticipated to have limited Skyworks' top-line growth.



Moreover, shrinking demand for smartphones is expected to have weighed on top-line growth as well as margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Skyworks has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

