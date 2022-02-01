Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Skyworks Solutions SWKS is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 3.



For the first quarter, revenues are expected in the range of $1.475 billion to $1.525 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $3.10 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.50 billion, which suggests 0.51% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has been steady in the past 30 days at $3.11 per share, suggesting 7.44% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Skyworks’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 16.73%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q1 Performance

Robust uptake of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 solutions is likely to have driven Skyworks’ top line in the fiscal first quarter. Demand is being driven by growing need for high-speed connectivity amid the pandemic-induced surge in remote-work and hybrid work innovation, video-streaming and web-based learning trends.



Acquisition of the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Laboratories has expanded Skyworks’ market opportunity, and is likely to favor the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Accelerated 5G deployment, globally, is a tailwind for Skyworks. Emerging use cases of 5G in end-markets like automotive and industrial IoT, and technologies like virtual reality, gaming, and telemedicine are driving demand for Skyworks’ 5G solutions.



Moreover, continued deals wins from mobile-handset OEMs is expected to have driven Skyworks’ prospects in the fiscal first quarter. Healthy demand for the iPhone 13 might have favored revenue numbers in the quarter under review.



Momentum for Skyworks’ bulk acoustic wave ("BAW") filters, particularly in mobile and broad markets, is likely to have driven the top-line performance. The company has been witnessing significant design wins for BAW-enabled devices.



However, supply chain disruptions are anticipated to have limited Skyworks' margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Skyworks has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +3.47% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMD shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the past year. AMD returned 31.4% compared with the sector’s rise of 5.5%. The company is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 on Feb 2, 2022.



AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AME returned 19% in the past year. AMETEK is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3, 2022.



Fastly FSLY has an Earnings ESP of +5.51% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Fastly shares are down 73.9% in the past year. Fastly is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16, 2022.





