Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining 30.1% year over year.



Revenues of $905.5 million dropped 15.5% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark of $913 million.



Mobile revenues contributed nearly 61% to total revenues and declined 21% sequentially.



Broad markets contributed nearly 39% to total revenues and increased 1% sequentially.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 46%. Gross margin expanded 100 bps sequentially, reflecting SWKS’ ongoing cost-reduction actions and favorable mix shift.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 390 bps year over year to 17.7%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 70 bps to 7.9% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 630 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24.2% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.28 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Mar 29, 2024.



Long-term debt remained steady at $994 million as of Jun 28, 2024, unchanged sequentially.



Cash generated by operating activities was $273.5 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $300 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $249.1 million, with a 27.5% free cash flow margin.



Skyworks paid dividends worth $109 million in the reported quarter and repurchased 764,000 shares for a total of $77 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company currently expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.04 billion. Earnings are expected to be $1.52 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.



The gross margin is expected to be between 46% and 47%. Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $197-$203 million.

