Skyworks' (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.73 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 but decreasing 29.1% year over year.



Revenues of $1.07 billion decreased 13.1% on a year-over-year basis but beat the consensus mark by 0.07%.



Mobile revenues accounted for 59% of total revenues. Broad markets accounted for 41% of total revenues and benefited from strong automotive (double-digit year-over-year revenue growth), infrastructure and industrial end-markets.



However, the challenging macroeconomic environment and sluggish demand in the Android ecosystem negatively impacted profitability.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. price | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Quote

The company’s shares have gained 20.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 38.5%.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 370 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 47.5%, primarily due to factory underutilization on a temporary basis.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 110 bps year over year to 13.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 100 bps to 7.2% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 520 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.5% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $739.5 million compared with $1.06 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Long-term debt was $1.49 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $1.99 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Cash generated by operating activities was $305.7 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $411.7 million in the previous quarter.



Skyworks paid dividends worth $99 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to 68 cents per share.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Skyworks expects double-digit revenue and earnings growth on a sequential basis.



The company currently expects revenues between $1.19 billion and $1.24 billion. Earnings are expected to be $2.10 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.



Gross margin is expected between 47% and 48%. Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $178-$182 million, down 6.5% year over year at the midpoint.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Skyworks currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



BILL Holdings BILL, CACI International CACI and Cisco Systems CSCO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



BILL Holdings shares have gained 3% year to date. BILL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17.



CACI International shares have gained 18.9% year to date. CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9.



Cisco Systems shares have returned 11.3% year to date. CSCO is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 16.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.