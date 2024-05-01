Skyworks (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.55 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.97% and declining 23.3% year over year.



Revenues of $1.04 billion dropped 9.3% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark by 0.01%.



Mobile revenues contributed nearly 66% to total revenues and declined 19% sequentially.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, SWKS provided integrated platforms to the top 5G smartphone OEMs, including flagship and mid-tier releases for Samsung, Google and Oppo.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Quote

Skyworks launched new initiatives in automotive, including infotainment systems, traction inverters, cloud-enhanced driver-assist and CV2X on-board units.



Skyworks also highlighted its solid portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 design wins in the edge IoT segment.



Broad markets contributed nearly 34% to total revenues and up 1% sequentially.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 500 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 45%.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 190 bps year over year to 14.8%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 50 bps to 7.3% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 680 bps on a year-over-year basis to 26.7% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 29, 2024, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.2 billion compared with $1.04 billion as of Dec 29, 2023.



Long-term debt remained steady at $993.6 million as of Mar 29, 2024, compared with $993.2 million as of Dec 29, 2023.



Cash generated by operating activities was $300 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $775 million in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow was $273 million, with a 26% free cash flow margin.



Skyworks paid out dividends worth $109 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company currently expects revenues to be $900 million plus or minus 2%. Earnings are expected to be $1.21 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.



The gross margin is expected to be between 45% and 47%. Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $192-$198 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Skyworks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



SWKS’s shares have returned 1% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 39.7% year to date.



Here are some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader sector.



Arista Networks ANET, Criteo CRTO and Dell Technologies DELL are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. ANET and CRTO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DELL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have surged 60.2% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.



Criteo’s shares have gained 12.8% year to date. CRTO is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2.



Dell Technologies’ shares have skyrocketed 184.4% year to date. DELL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.