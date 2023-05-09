Skyworks' (SWKS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but decreasing 23.2% year over year.



Revenues of $1.15 billion decreased 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Mobile revenues accounted for 60% of total revenues. Broad markets accounted for 40% of total revenues and benefited from strong automotive, infrastructure and industrial end-markets, as well as the continued global shift to WiFi 6E and 7.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 50% and 20 bps, sequentially.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 80 bps year over year to 12.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60 bps to 6.9% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 330 bps on a year-over-year basis to 33.5% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.06 billion compared with $992.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt was $1.99 billion as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $2.19 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash generated by operating activities was $411.7 million in the quarter under discussion compared with $773.4 million in the previous quarter.



Skyworks repurchased shares worth $9 million in the reported quarter. It also paid dividends worth $99 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues between $1.050 billion and $1.090 billion.



Gross margin is expected between 47% and 48%. Operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $183-$187 million.



Earnings are expected to be $1.67 per share at the mid-point of this revenue guidance.

