Skyworks Solutions's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SWKS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Skyworks Solutions. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $437,311, and 2 are calls, amounting to $53,000.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $97.5 for Skyworks Solutions during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Skyworks Solutions options trades today is 547.86 with a total volume of 2,545.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Skyworks Solutions's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $97.5 over the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $5.5 $5.2 $5.2 $95.00 $130.0K 2.1K 975 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $5.5 $5.2 $5.33 $95.00 $57.2K 2.1K 233 SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.35 $2.25 $2.25 $92.00 $56.2K 278 3 SWKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.9 $5.9 $10.6 $85.00 $53.0K 36 50 SWKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $5.4 $4.7 $5.0 $95.00 $50.0K 2.1K 1.0K

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Skyworks Solutions, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Skyworks Solutions Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,125,525, the SWKS's price is down by -8.21%, now at $89.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Skyworks Solutions

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Skyworks Solutions, targeting a price of $95. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Skyworks Solutions, targeting a price of $110.

