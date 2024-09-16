Skyworks Solutions's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Skyworks Solutions. Our analysis of options history for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $604,369, and 2 were calls, valued at $133,202.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $101.0 for Skyworks Solutions over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Skyworks Solutions's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Skyworks Solutions's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $101.0 in the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.4 $6.4 $75.00 $96.6K 40 153 SWKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.0 $2.7 $3.0 $97.00 $92.7K 36 2.1K SWKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.2 $25.2 $27.4 $75.00 $82.2K 14 30 SWKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.25 $2.05 $2.25 $96.00 $67.0K 47 2.1K SWKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $3.5 $2.15 $2.7 $101.00 $54.0K 1.6K 200

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Skyworks Solutions, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Skyworks Solutions Trading volume stands at 1,689,312, with SWKS's price down by -2.88%, positioned at $99.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

