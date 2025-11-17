Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS) Price Target Increased by 14.82% to 74.27

The average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS) has been revised to € 74,27 / share. This is an increase of 14.82% from the prior estimate of € 64,69 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 61,86 to a high of € 128,61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.09% from the latest reported closing price of € 66,86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.15%, an increase of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 179,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,272K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,764K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 18.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,821K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 2.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,563K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,382K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,213K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 88.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.