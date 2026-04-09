Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS) Price Target Decreased by 12.58% to 57.99

The average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS) has been revised to € 57,99 / share. This is a decrease of 12.58% from the prior estimate of € 66,34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 49,37 to a high of € 93,80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.89% from the latest reported closing price of € 48,37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 739 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 633 owner(s) or 46.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.05%, an increase of 64.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 153,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,626K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,272K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,902K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,764K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 17.91% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,190K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares , representing an increase of 33.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,687K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,382K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,337K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 20.07% over the last quarter.

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