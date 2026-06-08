Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SWKS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

SWKS has rallied 10.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates SWKS could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SWKS's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 9 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch SWKS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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