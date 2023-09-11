Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $98.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Skyworks Solutions is projected to report earnings of $2.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion, down 13.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.44 per share and revenue of $4.77 billion, which would represent changes of -24.91% and -13.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

