Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $99.84, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.61% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion, which would represent changes of +5.9% and +7.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.51, which means Skyworks Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



