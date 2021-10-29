Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $167.13, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 37.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 36.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SWKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

