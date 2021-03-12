Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $172.31, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 74.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 50.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.27 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.54% and +46.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means SWKS is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

