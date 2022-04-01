Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $132.03, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 2.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $3.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.33% and +10.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.61, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

