Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $138 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Skyworks Solutions is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.33 billion, up 13.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.33% and +10.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.06, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

