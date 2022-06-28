Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $96.22, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 9.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 9.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 10.27% from the prior-year quarter.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.05 per share and revenue of $5.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.24% and +7.83%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Skyworks Solutions currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.28.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.