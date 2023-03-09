Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $113.37, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, down 23.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, down 13.96% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.35% and -9.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower within the past month. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Skyworks Solutions's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.35, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.