Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $92.42, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Skyworks Solutions is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 12.74% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.60 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.59% and -8.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. Skyworks Solutions is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

