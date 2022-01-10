Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $154.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.82% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Skyworks Solutions will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, down 7.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, down 0.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.48% and +12.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.29, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.