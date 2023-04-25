Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.70, changing hands as low as $101.59 per share. Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.16 per share, with $123.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.69. The SWKS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

