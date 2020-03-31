Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.72, changing hands as high as $94.28 per share. Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $66.29 per share, with $128.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.54. The SWKS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

