Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.06, changing hands as high as $104.81 per share. Skyworks Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWKS's low point in its 52 week range is $85.06 per share, with $123.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.20. The SWKS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.