Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 117.36

The average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions (NasdaqGS:SWKS) has been revised to 117.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 109.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 161.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.01% from the latest reported closing price of 103.85 / share.

Skyworks Solutions Declares $0.68 Dividend

On January 30, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $103.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 3.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 155,993K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,957K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,126K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,830K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,794K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,660K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 97.93% over the last quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

