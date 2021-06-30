Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $191.75, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 12.07% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

SWKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 49.42% from the prior-year quarter.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.30 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.03% and +48.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.54.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

