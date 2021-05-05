Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $174.01, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day.

On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 49.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.28 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +67.7% and +48.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.1, which means SWKS is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

