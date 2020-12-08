Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $155.79, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 22.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $3.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.53% and +16.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.38, so we one might conclude that SWKS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

