Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $149.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 12.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $842.51 million, up 1.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.67 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.67, so we one might conclude that SWKS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

