Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $124.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, down 9.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $880.29 million, down 9.44% from the prior-year quarter.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.24% and +1.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SWKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

