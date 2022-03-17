Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $132.96, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, up 10.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.33% and +10.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Skyworks Solutions currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.42, so we one might conclude that Skyworks Solutions is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductors - Radio Frequency stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.