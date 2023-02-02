Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $113.38, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 21.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, down 12.81% from the year-ago period.

SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.54 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.12% and -8.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% lower within the past month. Skyworks Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.86.

Investors should also note that SWKS has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

