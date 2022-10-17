Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $81.82, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 19.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $2.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Skyworks Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.74, which means Skyworks Solutions is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



