Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $165.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 36.09% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, SWKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.18.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

