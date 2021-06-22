Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $171.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SWKS to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 49.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.30 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +68.03% and +48.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWKS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SWKS has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.65, so we one might conclude that SWKS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SWKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.