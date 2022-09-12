Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $103.62, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 9.5% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Skyworks Solutions as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, up 11.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.12 per share and revenue of $5.48 billion, which would represent changes of +5.9% and +7.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Skyworks Solutions. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Skyworks Solutions is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Skyworks Solutions is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SWKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



